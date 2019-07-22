Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin interviews Deadspin’s Dave McKenna about his life and journalism career. Topics covered include growing up in Northern Virginia, the greatness of Elgin Baylor and Gary Mays, getting sued by Washington football team owner Dan Snyder, reporting out sexual abuse allegations against Kevin Johnson, and how having kids changed his relationship to sports.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Josh’s interview on the Longform podcast

• Dave McKenna’s archives at Deadspin and Washington City Paper

• Deadspin’s “Story Time with Dave McKenna”

• McKenna’s City Paper column about Louisiana quarterbacks and the subsequent correction

• On Uline Arena, where the Beatles played their first show in the United States

• “Elgin Baylor Is Finally Ready to Tell People He Was Great”

• “This Is the Virginia I Remember”

• “Gary Mays, the One-Armed Bandit of D.C. Sports Lore, Is Dead”

• McKenna came on Hang Up and Listen in 2018 to talk about Gary Mays.

• “Remember the Titans Is a Lie, and This Man Still Wants You to Know It”

• “The Deranged True Story of Heavy Metal Parking Lot, the Citizen Kane of Wasted Teenage Metalness”

• Remembering a pair of teenagers who ran away to meet Elvis Presley in 1956

• “The Cranky Redskins Fan’s Guide to Dan Snyder”

• Snyder dropped his lawsuit against McKenna and City Paper in 2011.

• “The Teen Who Accused Kevin Johnson Of Sexual Abuse Speaks Out”

• “A Scout’s Honor”

• On the greatest football game ever played

• Adrian Dantley, kids’ basketball referee

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh talks to Dave McKenna about his failure to add “Dead Balls Era” to the American lexicon.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.