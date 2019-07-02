AMC Theatres Promises to Give Smaller Movies a Boost With “Artisan Films” Program

Noam Galai/Getty Images

AMC, the biggest theater chain in the United States, has announced its latest effort at supporting low- to mid-budget cinema with a new “Artisan Films” program. According to a press release, the initiative will spotlight “character and narrative driven movies” that big-budget box-office behemoths tend to overshadow. The program comes in the wake of Booksmart and Long Shot, two positively reviewed mid-budget films that struggled to gain footing competing against Disney’s commercial juggernauts, Aladdin and Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which came back into theaters this summer in a final attempt to overtake Avatar’s box-office record or die trying.

Even Elizabeth Frank, the AMC Theatres’ EVP of Worldwide Programming, admits that the theater chain’s smaller films struggle. “Because AMC is the industry’s top choice for blockbuster movies,” she said a statement, “many consumers don’t realize that we play more elevated and celebrated films than anyone else in North America.” The program was conceived in collaboration with “several key members” of the Directors Guild of America and specifically credits Fried Green Tomatoes director and longtime Hollywood producer Jon Avnet with suggesting that AMC take a more proactive role in embracing small and mid-size films “whether they come from major studios” or “more independent sources.”

If any of this sounds familiar to you, it’s because this is only the latest attempt by AMC to brand its support of smaller films and non-superhero cinema; the promise to recognize “artist-driven, thought-provoking” movies that show “expertise in writing, directing, acting and/or one of the many component parts that make up a movie,” echoes one of the company’s previous initiatives. In 2010, AMC Independent likewise promised an “amplified commitment to independent storytelling” and a curated selection of films,” assuring small-budget and independent film lovers an that “if it’s a quality feature-length story that may have not been told and has a chance to grow, we will consider it.”

The new Artisan Films program launched with Danny Boyle’s Richard Curtis-penned rom-com Yesterday, which was not particularly cheap, considering the Beatles’ licensing fees. In fact, it’s unclear exactly how Yesterday—with its $26 million budget and a major studio, Universal Pictures, behind it—falls within the “artisan” criteria, since critics don’t seem to find it especially “thought-provoking.” (On the contrary, A.O. Scott of the New York Times has suggested that the best way to enjoy the film is to “stifle the pedantic voice in your head.”) Alongside genuine indies like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, upcoming films on the Artisan docket include Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a budget of $90 million. Admittedly, that’s still small potatoes compared to Avengers: Endgame’s estimated $400 million.

With some industry professionals sounding alarm bells about the future of cinema, perhaps Artisan Films is more about AMC trying to protect its own bottom line, doomsday-prepping for the day when Disney runs out of Marvel storylines to plumb or just decides to abandon the physical cinema altogether, releasing the latest and the greatest straight to streaming. However, it would be heartening to see AMC use its resources to give more obscure or hard-to-access films wide releases. So far, the lineup for Artisan Films appears to be stacked with movies that were pretty much already guaranteed wide releases, but now will just have a little boost in advertising toward a certain set of AMC customers.

AMC gives upcoming Artisan Films the gold treatment. AMC

While the mega-theater franchises like AMC may have reason to fear the implications of streaming, in recent years, art house theater attendance has actually been showing modest growth. If anything, these theaters are known primarily for exhibiting the same kind of low-budget yet “artist-driven, thought-provoking” pictures that AMC claims it wants to highlight with its Artisan Films program. Despite challenges from chain theaters like AMC and increasing business costs in urban locations, art house theaters have still reported an increase in attendance numbers by millennials and younger audiences.

The ideal future of Artisan Films would see the initiative embrace a wider variety of films and a marketing strategy that does more than just keep them in theaters longer, as AMC has indicated it will do, by also bringing smaller films to markets that would have been previously inaccessible. Until then, all we can do is wait and eagerly check AMC’s artisanal gallery to see what they have curated for us. Or we could just go see Avengers: Endgame again.