Netflix Continues to Churn Out Adam Sandler Content With Halloween Movie

Netflix is becoming the preferred platform for fans of Adam Sandler.

Netflix has revealed the cast for its next Adam Sandler project, a Halloween-themed comedy featuring a who’s-who of current and former SNL cast members, comedians, and actors. Just to name a few: Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, Mikey Day, and Melissa Villaseńor. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp will also make an appearance. The film, which Sandler is co-writing the film with Tim Herlihy, will follow Sandler as “Hubie Dubois,” a well-meaning but widely mocked Halloween obsessive from Salem, Massachusetts. After a presumably wacky series of events lands Hubie in the midst of a murder mystery, it’s up to him to save Halloween.

The film is the latest product of the unholy union between Netflix and Happy Madison Productions that has been responsible for a series of critically lambasted but apparently successful (at least by Netflix standards) comedies, starting with 2015’s Ridiculous 6. Since then, Netflix has become the de facto platform for Adam Sandler fans looking for Adam Sandler content—in 2017, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos boasted that Netflix subscribers had collectively watch almost half a billion hours of their Adam Sandler movies.

In June, Netflix tweeted the that Sandler’s 2019 effort Murder Mystery, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, had the “biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film” with 30,869,863 accounts tuning in during the film’s first three days streaming. Given the little data that Netflix releases about its viewership, it’s hard to interpret exactly what these numbers mean. For Netflix, with its declining subscriber base exclusive content deals like the one they have with Sandler may be more important than ever before, but for Sandler it’s just another vacation and a paycheck. Those rooting for Sandler’s return to more prestigious cinema need not worry, since the actor will star alongside Lakeith Stanfield in the Safdie Brothers’ upcoming crime-drama Uncut Gems. Thus, the Sandler cycle continues.