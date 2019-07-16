The Television Academy may have just announced the 2019 Emmy Awards nominees, one winner is already clear: HBO. After Netflix disrupted the premium channel’s 17-year reign as the most Emmy nominated TV network, HBO has come back with a vengeance by racking up a total of 137 nominations, breaking its own record 126 nominations in 2015. Chief among the HBO nominations was Game of Thrones, which, despite its polarizing final season, still managed to garner the most nominations at 32, including Outstanding Lead”for Emilia Clarke’s performance as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington’s as Jon Snow, as well as Best Drama Series. HBO’s dominance was felt in major categories as Chernobyl, Veep, Sharp Objects, Barry, True Detective, Deadwood, Succession, Leaving Neverland, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver all received attention from the Academy.
There were other surprises beyond HBO’s roster however. Among the nominees recognized were critical favorites like Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Russian Doll, and most surprisingly the CBC-produced Schitt’s Creek, which managed to earn a sweep of nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. This show has long been neglected by the Television Academy, and it’s good to see it finally get the love it deserves.
The 2019 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 22. Check out a list of nominations in the major categories below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race VH1
Top Chef Bravo
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Surviving R. Kelly