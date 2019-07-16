Despite the controversy of its final season Game of Thrones managed to earn the most Emmy nominations of 2019. HBO

The Television Academy may have just announced the 2019 Emmy Awards nominees, one winner is already clear: HBO. After Netflix disrupted the premium channel’s 17-year reign as the most Emmy nominated TV network, HBO has come back with a vengeance by racking up a total of 137 nominations, breaking its own record 126 nominations in 2015. Chief among the HBO nominations was Game of Thrones, which, despite its polarizing final season, still managed to garner the most nominations at 32, including Outstanding Lead”for Emilia Clarke’s performance as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington’s as Jon Snow, as well as Best Drama Series. HBO’s dominance was felt in major categories as Chernobyl, Veep, Sharp Objects, Barry, True Detective, Deadwood, Succession, Leaving Neverland, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver all received attention from the Academy.

There were other surprises beyond HBO’s roster however. Among the nominees recognized were critical favorites like Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Russian Doll, and most surprisingly the CBC-produced Schitt’s Creek, which managed to earn a sweep of nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. This show has long been neglected by the Television Academy, and it’s good to see it finally get the love it deserves.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 22. Check out a list of nominations in the major categories below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race VH1

Top Chef Bravo

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

﻿At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

﻿The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie

﻿Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

﻿Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Surviving R. Kelly