Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: Yesterday

Sam Adams, Inkoo Kang, and Chris Molanphy spoil Yesterday.

By

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week on Spoiler Specials, Sam Adams, Inkoo Kang, and Chris Molanphy spoil Yesterday. What’s wrong with the movie’s vision of the 2019 music landscape? What was Eleanor Rigby about again? Who’s the best Beatle? You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.
Engineering by Merritt Jacob.

Movies Music Podcasts The Beatles