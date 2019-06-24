Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Stefan Fatsis to discuss the United States’ win over Spain and other Women’s World Cup matters. Slate’s Joel Anderson then joins for a conversation with former NBA star David West about Zion Williamson, the NBA draft, and the Historical Basketball League—the startup that’s offering amateur players a new route to professionalism. Finally, Josh and Joel discuss the proposal to have the Tampa Bay Rays play half the season in Montreal.

• Slate’s Eric Betts on how worried the U.S. should be after its nail-biting win over Spain.

• Jere Longman in the New York Times: “For Spain, Investment Pays Off at the World Cup.”

• SB Nation’s Kim McCauley writes, “Cameroon is allowed to get upset without having to answer to your kids.”

• In Slate, Nick Greene wrote that Zion Williamson’s emotional interview was the best moment of the NBA draft.

• LaMelo Ball is playing in Australia next year.

• The Wall Street Journal’s Brian Costa on West and the Historical Basketball League.

• Jeff Passan’s ESPN report on the Tampa Bay Rays exploring play half the season in Montreal.

• The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin on what’s behind the Rays’ plan.

• Why the Golden State Warriors are called the Golden State Warriors

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly cownose rays:

Joel’s cownose ray: The UConn football program has some lovely new locker rooms and no clear future.

Josh’s cownose ray: Remember Toby Kimball, who brought a workers’ compensation claim due to the knee injuries he suffered in the NBA.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh asks Joel to name his favorite and least favorite college sports towns. (Athens, Georgia: good. Eugene, Oregon: bad.)

