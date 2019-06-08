This Can’t Be It for the Warriors, Can It?

Stephen Curry grimaces at Oracle Arena on June 7. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite the rise of analytics in basketball, the “eye test” is still pretty useful. For example, you could crunch the numbers after the Raptors’ 105-92 Game 4 victory over the Warriors and come to the conclusion that they outplayed the defending champions. Or, you could rely on your eyes and watch this video of gleeful Toronto fans singing ‘O Canada’ on the road at Oracle Arena. Clearly, this was a butt-kicking.

It would be foolish to count Golden State out of the series. The Warriors are a decade-defining dynasty, and they have navigated similar waters before. In 2016 they overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here is where I’m contractually obligated to mention that they then blew a 3-1 lead in those Finals, but the team behind that history-making capitulation rarely looked as bad as this current iteration does. Maybe it’s not so silly to question whether this is the end?

In what may be their last game played in Oakland, the Warriors spent much of the second half chasing shadows. Credit the Raptors for playing fast and with excellent ball movement—or, in other words, playing like the Warriors used to.

Kevin Durant was often in a better position to close out on shooters on Friday night than his teammates were, and the furthest he got outside the locker room was to give high fives in the tunnel during halftime.

KD was there to show love to his teammates at halftime.



The Warriors are up by 4. pic.twitter.com/N7cJtIuDn5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2019

It’s unclear if Durant, battling a calf injury, will be available for Game 5. Also in doubt for the Warriors is whether or not there will be anything worth high-fiving about.