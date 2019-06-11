The 12 Best Goals From the USWNT’s 13-0 Drubbing of Thailand

Megan Rapinoe celebrates after putting the U.S. ahead 9-0 against Thailand on Tuesday. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images.

The United States opened its 2019 Women’s World Cup with a merciless 13-0 destruction of Thailand on Tuesday. It was the most lopsided match in tournament history and, were it not for some rusty finishing from substitute Carli Lloyd in the second half, it could have been far worse. (Lloyd still scored, mind you.)

Given that the format accounts for goal difference, the United States won’t have to apologize for its ruthless streak. Who knows, Thailand could beat Sweden 14-0 in its next match and turn Group F on its head. (This will not happen).

For reasons of accounting and appreciation, here’s a ranking of the 12 best goals from the U.S.’s history-making win.

12. Alex Morgan’s tap-in.

The rout is on!



Alex Morgan’s 5th career #FIFAWWC goal gave the @USWNT a 5-0 lead on Thailand early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/idp7TgXoUB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Morgan’s second (of five) goals came off a Lindsey Horan flick-on. The U.S. was clinging to a four-goal lead at the time, so this was an important finish.

11. Lindsey Horan’s ruthless finish in the box.

IT'S THREE! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@LindseyHoran pounces on the loose ball in the box off a Tobin Heath free kick. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/73zdchSWeA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Horan was everywhere on Tuesday, and her 31st minute goal was a fitting reward for all her hard work.

10. Alex Morgan’s left-footed finish.

ALEX MORGAN SCORES AGAIN



Her 4th goal of the match makes it 1️⃣0️⃣ for USA 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pq9zwbbhR4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Hey, it’s another goal for Morgan.

9. Sam Mewis cleans up after Thailand can’t clear its lines.

DREAM DEBUT FOR MEWIS! @sammymewy scores her 2nd goal of her #FIFAWWC debut for the @USWNT's 6th. 😱 pic.twitter.com/WhTAhnD6pR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

World Cup debutant Mewis scored her second goal after some sublime wing play from Crystal Dunn.

8. Alex Morgan heads in the opener.

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The match was 0-0 at this point. We were so young back then.

7. Rose Lavelle’s strike from outside the box.

YES WE WILL ACCEPT THIS ROSE! 🌹@roselavelle doubles the @USWNT lead with a sweet strike from distance 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/52BmByOjLw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Lavelle might be the most fun player to watch at the World Cup. Here, she takes advantage of some shaky keeping to put the U.S. up 2-0.

6. Rose Lavelle’s tidy second-half finish.

LAVELLE AGAIN!@roselavelle matches Sam Mewis with a brace of her own and it is SEVEN for the @USWNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aAA9DH643v — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

This is a well-worked goal. If you’ve grown tired of watching all of these, close your eyes and imagine a nice goal. Sports psychologists have long extolled the virtues of visualization, so this is a good exercise in case you ever get to play in a World Cup.

5. Mallory Pugh rounds the keeper.

HISTORY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



The @USWNT ties the all-time record for biggest World Cup win as @malpugh gets in on the fun in her 1st #FIFAWWC game pic.twitter.com/C2NrVyH3L2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

I would have missed this goal and it would’ve been super embarrassing. Good thing it was Pugh and not me in that position, huh?

4. Carli Lloyd joins the fun.

NO MERCY! 😳@CarliLLoyd was not going to come up empty on a record-setting night for the @USWNT. pic.twitter.com/ifWl0kgYIn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Clever from the wily veteran. Why do only veterans seem to be “wily”? How come you never hear of any wily novices?

3. Megan Rapinoe’s run is rewarded.

RAPINOE JOINS THE PARTY! 9-0 USA!



Come for the @mpinoe goal, stay for the celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/DhF7Th17qj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Extra points for the celebration. Points deducted because it was the U.S.’s ninth goal. Net change in points: zero.

2. Alex Morgan’s hat trick goal.

Header ✅

Left Foot ✅

Right Foot ✅@alexmorgan13 with a PERFECT hat trick at the #FIFAWWC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xhzUklhBDD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Nice footwork in the box and a sweet finish. Hey, we’re almost at the No. 1 goal! Let’s see what that is.

1. Alex Morgan’s fifth goal.

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The turn was cool. So was the juggling. And the volley? Guess what? That was cool, too. It’s a cool hat trick, and we’re all lucky to have seen it.

Honorable mention: Sam Mewis’ deflected strike.

Sam Mewis got the @USWNT’s second-half goal fest started with her 1st career #FIFAWWC goal 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GgC19jlGAu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Tough luck for the goalkeeper after the big deflection. Not a terrible goal, per se, but this was a rather exclusive list.