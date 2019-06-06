Stephen Colbert Suggests Lucky Charms Mascot, Liam Neeson Among the Irish People Trump “Knows”

In honor of the president’s trip to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert dedicated a segment to how Trump has been acting during his time away from home called “Why in the World Is Donald Trump?” While overseas, Trump attended a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and the Late Show played a clip from his Charlottesville remarks to make it seem like he called both the Allies and the Axis “very fine people.”

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan interviewed Trump in the Churchill War Rooms and complimented the president for being on good behavior around the queen. Colbert responded with a low-brow joke: “Is this how far we’ve sunk? We’re complimenting the president on being well-behaved like he’s a dog?” Morgan ended the interview by gifting Trump a small black hat with Churchill flair.

The president also met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during his trip. Normally, when meeting a political dignitary, it’s common to meet them in a place of respect, but the president decided to meet Varadkar in the VIP Lounge of Shannon Airport despite the government’s recommendation they meet in a castle. He believed this would be OK, because “We have millions of Irish, and I think I know most of them because they’re my friends.” Colbert listed some of them, including the Lucky Charms guy, Liam Neeson, and the Filet-O-Fish.