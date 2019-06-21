Slate Spoiler Specials: Toy Story 4

Spoiler Specials

Dan Kois, Marissa Martinelli, and Forrest Wickman spoil the latest Pixar film.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week on Spoiler Specials, Dan Kois, Forrest Wickman, and Marissa Martinelli spoil Toy Story 4. What’s the logic of the Toy Story Universe? As we ask of all sequels, does this one deserve to exist? Does the movie succeed as a rom-com? You can read Dana Stevens’ review here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

