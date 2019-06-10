Watch James Corden’s Tony Awards Opening Number, a Salute to Live Performance

The kind that’s live, the kind that’s live, the kind that real life people recreate for you,

Live, a show that’s live, a show where when you laugh the cast will wait for you,

Actual people in an actual space watching actors who are actually there,

It’s something unique to that time and that place, it’s something unique, it’s something you share,

It’s live, we do it live, and every single moment’s unrepeatable,

Live, we do it live, it can’t be hashtagged and it isn’t tweetable,

There is a visceral bliss you only get in a theater seeing people do this,

That’s the bliss for which performers strive,

And tonight you’re our guest as we honor the best of the best who do it live!