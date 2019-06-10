Hadestown and The Ferryman Win Big at the Tony Awards

The Hadestown team celebrating their Tony wins. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

The Tony Awards were held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, and Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell’s adaptation of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, was the night’s biggest winner, with a total of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Mitchell also won Best Original Score for her work on Hadestown, while director Rachel Chavkin took home Best Direction of a Musical. Chavkin used her acceptance speech to lament the fact that she was the only woman directing a Broadway musical this season, and challenged her industry to do better:

Best Revival of a Musical went to Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, while Best Book of a Musical went to Robert Horn for Tootsie. On the non-musical side of things, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth’s drama about the IRA, chalked up four wins, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Mendes. Best revival went to The Boys in the Band, a new production of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 off-Broadway play about gay life.

The acting awards included a milestone this year: Oklahoma!’s Ali Stroker, the first actor who uses a wheelchair for mobility known to have been cast in a Broadway show, became the first actor who uses a wheelchair for mobility to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Peformance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. “This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena. You are,” Stroker said:

Meanwhile, comedy legend Elaine May, who by rights should have a wall of awards for Ishtar’s “Little Darlin’ ” scene alone, won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for The Waverly Gallery, her first major acting award. She seemed as surprised as anyone to have won, telling the audience, “I want to tell you how I did it,” before naming the other people she’d collaborated with, from Kenneth Lonergan to Michael Cera to Lucas Hedges, to whom she gave the most credit:

Other acting awards went to Bryan Cranston for Network, Santino Fontana for Tootsie, Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show, Bertie Carvel for Ink, and Celia Keenan-Bolger for To Kill a Mockingbird. But none of them had shoes that were anywhere near as cool as the ones Hadestown’s André De Shields wore, making his Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical Tony perhaps the most well-deserved award of the entire evening.

Here is the complete list of Tony Award nominees; winners are indicated in bold, except for the non-competitive categories, where everyone’s a winner.

Best Play

Choir Boy

*The Ferryman

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ink

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

*The Boys in the Band

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

*Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Book of a Musical

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dominique Morisseau

Beetlejuice, Scott Brown & Anthony King

Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom, Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

*Tootsie, Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Be More Chill, Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis

Beetlejuice, Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect

*Hadestown, Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom, Music: Matthew Sklar , Lyrics: Chad Beguelin

To Kill a Mockingbird, Music: Adam Guettel

Tootsie, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

*Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

*Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

*Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

*Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

*Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

*Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

*André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

*Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

*Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Peter England, King Kong

*Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play

*Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

*Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play

*Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

*Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

*Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

*Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink

*Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

*Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

*Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Orchestrations

*Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Non-Competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Special Tony Awards

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, CA

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Founder

Peter Entin

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

Joseph Blakely Forbes