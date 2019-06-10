Hadestown and The Ferryman Win Big at the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards were held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, and Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell’s adaptation of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, was the night’s biggest winner, with a total of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Mitchell also won Best Original Score for her work on Hadestown, while director Rachel Chavkin took home Best Direction of a Musical. Chavkin used her acceptance speech to lament the fact that she was the only woman directing a Broadway musical this season, and challenged her industry to do better:
Best Revival of a Musical went to Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, while Best Book of a Musical went to Robert Horn for Tootsie. On the non-musical side of things, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth’s drama about the IRA, chalked up four wins, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Mendes. Best revival went to The Boys in the Band, a new production of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 off-Broadway play about gay life.
The acting awards included a milestone this year: Oklahoma!’s Ali Stroker, the first actor who uses a wheelchair for mobility known to have been cast in a Broadway show, became the first actor who uses a wheelchair for mobility to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Peformance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. “This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena. You are,” Stroker said:
Meanwhile, comedy legend Elaine May, who by rights should have a wall of awards for Ishtar’s “Little Darlin’ ” scene alone, won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for The Waverly Gallery, her first major acting award. She seemed as surprised as anyone to have won, telling the audience, “I want to tell you how I did it,” before naming the other people she’d collaborated with, from Kenneth Lonergan to Michael Cera to Lucas Hedges, to whom she gave the most credit:
Other acting awards went to Bryan Cranston for Network, Santino Fontana for Tootsie, Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show, Bertie Carvel for Ink, and Celia Keenan-Bolger for To Kill a Mockingbird. But none of them had shoes that were anywhere near as cool as the ones Hadestown’s André De Shields wore, making his Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical Tony perhaps the most well-deserved award of the entire evening.
Here is the complete list of Tony Award nominees; winners are indicated in bold, except for the non-competitive categories, where everyone’s a winner.
Best Play
Choir Boy
*The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Musical
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Best Revival of a Play
Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
*The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
*Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Best Book of a Musical
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice, Scott Brown & Anthony King
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin
*Tootsie, Robert Horn
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Be More Chill, Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice, Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect
*Hadestown, Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Music: Matthew Sklar , Lyrics: Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird, Music: Adam Guettel
Tootsie, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
*Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
*Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
*Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
*Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
*Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
*Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
*André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
*Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
*Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
*Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Best Costume Design of a Play
*Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
*Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Lighting Design of a Play
*Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
*Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
*Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
*Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, Ink
*Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Best Direction of a Musical
*Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
*Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Orchestrations
*Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Non-Competitive Categories
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler
Special Tony Awards
Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb
Regional Theatre Tony Award
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, CA
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Judith Light
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Founder
Peter Entin
FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Joseph Blakely Forbes