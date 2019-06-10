Advice for Longevity From 73-Year-Old Tony Winner and Footwear Tastemaker André De Shields

Hadestown was the big winner at the Tony Awards on Sunday night with eight total awards, one of which went to André De Shields, who plays Hermes in the reimagining of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The 73-year-old Broadway veteran accepted the trophy for Best Featured Actor in a Musical—his first Tony Award ever—and offered three tips for longevity in his acceptance speech:
1. Surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you coming.
2. Slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be.
3. The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing.
De Shields did not mention what I assume is his fourth rule for longevity:
4. Invest in some dope shoes.
