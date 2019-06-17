Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Canadian national team star Diana Matheson to discuss the United States’ strong start at the Women’s World Cup, the rise of the European soccer powers, and the controversy over American-style celebrations. Sports Illustrated’s S.L. Price also joins to talk about his cover story on agent Rich Paul, who represents Anthony Davis and Davis’ new teammate LeBron James. Finally, the Athletic’s Ethan Strauss offers a postmortem on the Golden State Warriors’ season and, perhaps, the Warriors’ dynasty.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Diana Matheson on Twitter.

• On the Canadian sports network TSN, Matheson criticized the U.S. team’s goal celebrations in a 13–0 rout of Thailand as “unnecessary.” One of her colleagues received death threats.

• After scoring in a 3–0 win over Chile, U.S. star Carli Lloyd trolled critics with a golf clap.

• Thailand rebounded by scoring a goal against Sweden.

• Women’s soccer teams in South America have had to fight for funding and recognition.

• Powerful club teams in Spain and other European countries have fueled the sport’s growth.

• Follow S.L. Price on Twitter.

• Price’s Sports Illustrated cover story on agent Rich Paul, “The King Maker.”

• Josh’s Slate piece: “Everyone Won the Anthony Davis Trade (Except the Celtics and Knicks).”

• ESPN’s Zach Lowe on where the trade leaves the Lakers and Pelicans.

• Follow Ethan Strauss on Twitter.

• Strauss in the Athletic on the “surreal end of the Warriors’ memorable run at Oracle Arena.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Bridge Clubs:

Stefan’s Bridge Club: A tribute to Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who let Stefan join the team as a training-camp kicker. Bowlen died last week at age 75.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Jim Newell discuss Gary Woodland’s win at golf’s U.S. Open.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.