In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to discuss the rise of the Raptors and the possible end of the Warriors’ dynasty. Louisa Thomas of the New Yorker also joins to talk about French Open winners Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal. Finally, Thompson returns for a conversation about analytics and race.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Marcus Thompson on Twitter and buy his book KD: Kevin Durant’s Relentless Pursuit to Be the Greatest.

• Thompson writes in the Athletic that the Warriors need Stephen Curry to be at his best to mount a comeback against the Raptors.

• ESPN’s Zach Lowe on how Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors have dismantled the Warriors.

• Follow Louisa Thomas on Twitter.

• Thomas on Ashleigh Barty’s French Open win.

• Barty took up cricket during her year-plus hiatus from tennis.

• Thomas’ profile of Simona Halep.

• ESPN’s Simon Cambers on Rafael Nadal’s “genius.”

• Isaac Chotiner’s New Yorker interview with Jalen Rose.

• Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre discuss race and analytics on ESPN’s High Noon.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly 39 from 27s:

Josh’s 39 from 27: The strange case of 2005 French Open finalist Mariano Puerta and a contaminated glass of water.

Stefan’s 39 from 27: Ada Hegerberg has actually been very specific about why she quit Norway’s national soccer team.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Yahoo’s Ryan Lambert to discuss the Stanley Cup Final and the St. Louis Blues’ quest for a championship.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.