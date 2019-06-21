Even Tan France and John Mulaney Are Surprised They’re the Same Age

John Mulaney’s baby face is the basis for one of his most famous jokes from his Comedy Central special New in Town:

I was hoping by now that I would look older, but that didn’t happen. I don’t look older, I just look worse, I think. Honestly, when I’m walking down the street, no one’s ever like, “Hey, look at that man!” I think they’re just like, “Whoa! That tall child looks terrible! Get some rest, tall child! You can’t keep burning the candle at both ends!”

Mulaney should have plenty more age-related fodder for his next routine after receiving a makeover from Tan France. The Queer Eye star’s habit of styling Netflix-affiliated comedians like Hasan Minhaj has blossomed into a full-fledged series called Dressing Funny With Tan France, with episodes set to be released on YouTube and social media. (Future guests will include Nick Kroll, Ali Wong, Tina Fey, and Pete Davidson.) France expressed surprise upon learning that his first subject for the new show, Mulaney, is 36 years old, the same age as he is—but for an unexpected reason.

“I assumed you were slightly older,” said France, citing the way Mulaney dresses onstage as evidence.

“Oh, wow,” said Mulaney, momentarily stunned. “Hm. You know, there was a time when people always thought I was younger than I was. People would say ‘How old are you?’ and I’d say ‘I’m 25’ and they’d go, ‘What? You look 21!’ I was thinking to myself as I told him my age that he was about to say ‘What? You look so much younger than that!’ To find out that he thought that I was older is devastating. "

Their conversation was full of other harsh truths, but fortunately, France at least managed to avoid commenting on Mulaney’s “feminine hips.”