Name the bats! NBC

Saturday Night Live is off the air for the summer, which means the show’s YouTube page—usually dedicated to great sketches that never aired and sketches where Alec Baldwin sings “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina” in his Donald Trump voice that absolutely aired—is slowly filling up with sketches from the show’s early days. You’ll find frequently anthologized classics like the Blues Brothers singing “Soul Man,” Bill Murray singing the theme from Star Wars, and the Landshark singing “Candygram,” but also some vintage 1970s weirdness. There’s the sketch where Gilda Radner mistakenly hires a dominatrix to help with her housework, there’s Lily Tomlin teaching female construction workers how to catcall, and there’s “What the Hell Is That?” a sketch in which Steve Martin and Bill Murray repeatedly ask “What the hell is that?” in absurd southern accents. And as of Saturday, there’s “Name the Bats,” a sketch from the January 27, 1979 episode hosted by Michael Palin. (Musical guest? The Doobie Brothers.) It is one of the greatest things that has ever been on television:

“Name the Bats” is firmly in Saturday Night Live’s storied tradition of sadistic authority figure sketches, somewhere on the family tree between “Creely’s Soup” and “What’s That Name.” What moves it to the next level is the shoddy set construction. The second Palin starts whaling on the set with his baseball bat, an entire board falls off one of the doors, hinges included, and the rest of the sketch is a race against gravity to finish the sketch before the entire backdrop collapses. Despite that, Palin still manages to convincingly embody his character: A man who gets the opportunity to lock up a pair of game show contestants in a barn full of bats. Although Saturday Night Live has wrestled with many social and political issues in the ensuing decades, the show has never created a more fully-realized, more likable, or more relatable character. In you go!