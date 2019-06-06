Brow Beat

See the Cover of the New Novel in the His Dark Materials Universe

By

The Secret Commonwealth book cover.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Knopf.

In 2017, Philip Pullman surprised fans of his classic trilogy His Dark Materials with the first book in a new trilogy set in the same universe, The Book of Dust. In Slate, Katy Waldman wrote that reading Volume 1, La Belle Sauvage, “is like standing in a room in which suddenly all of the windows have blown open at once.”

This October, Pullman will release Volume 2 of The Book of Dust, The Secret Commonwealth. See the cover above. In La Belle Sauvage, Lyra was a baby. But now she’s 20, a student at St. Sophia’s College, and about to embark on a new adventure. Are you ready for a grown-up Lyra? Come back Monday to read a U.S. exclusive excerpt from the new book.

The Secret Commonwealth book cover.
Knopf

Preorder The Book of Dust, Volume 2: The Secret Commonwealth

By Philip Pullman. Knopf Books for Young Readers.

Books Fantasy