Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Knopf.

In 2017, Philip Pullman surprised fans of his classic trilogy His Dark Materials with the first book in a new trilogy set in the same universe, The Book of Dust. In Slate, Katy Waldman wrote that reading Volume 1, La Belle Sauvage, “is like standing in a room in which suddenly all of the windows have blown open at once.”

This October, Pullman will release Volume 2 of The Book of Dust, The Secret Commonwealth. See the cover above. In La Belle Sauvage, Lyra was a baby. But now she’s 20, a student at St. Sophia’s College, and about to embark on a new adventure. Are you ready for a grown-up Lyra? Come back Monday to read a U.S. exclusive excerpt from the new book.