The Spektor of Performing on Broadway

How Regina Spektor prepared for Broadway, plus the real drama behind Salt of the Earth, and finding oneself through Finding Nemo.

Regina Spektor.
Courtesy of Regina Spektor

Singer-songwriter Regina Spektor talks with Kurt Andersen about her upcoming Broadway residency and, seated at a Steinway, performs some songs. The story behind the Empire Zinc strike 70 years ago and the film it inspired, Salt of the Earth. And how one scene from Finding Nemo inspired Kiki Kienstra to up and move to Mexico.

