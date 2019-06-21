Live at Politics and Prose

Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg reads from his debut story collection.

By

Listen to Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Raphael Bob-Waksberg discusses his book, Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory.

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

