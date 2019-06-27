One Day at a Time Has Found an Unexpected Savior

Rita Moreno on One Day at a Time. Michael Yarish

One Day at a Time, which was canceled by Netflix in March, is the latest beloved sitcom to rise from the dead. CBS Corporation–owned Pop (also known as Pop TV and formerly known as TV Guide Channel) announced Thursday that it has picked up the show for a 13-episode fourth season in 2020, a rare example of a cable network rescuing a series after it was canceled by a streaming service, rather than vice versa. The deal also represents a major victory for Pop, which until now was probably best known as the American home of Schitt’s Creek.

“It’s a lower budget, we all made sacrifices, we all came up with compromises in order to keep the show going but nothing to prevent us from making the show that we wanted to make,” showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett told Deadline of the upcoming shift from Netflix to cable. She said that Season 4 will resume storylines from the previous season, including Lydia and Dr. Berkowitz’s visit to Cuba, “and it is 2020, so we will be discussing I’m sure some version of politics as it affects this family.” The writers will now have to factor commercials into the episode structure, and the episodes will be released once a week rather than as an entire season.

Get Slate Culture in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Calderón Kellett and co-producers Norman Lear and Mike Royce campaigned vocally for One Day at a Time’s renewal, but Netflix announced the show’s cancellation earlier this year in a series of tweets that rankled as much for their tone as for the bad news they conveyed. “We spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season,” the streaming service wrote. “And to anyone who felt seen or represented—possibly for the first time—by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.”

Pop evidently found a way, as will CBS: After Season 4 of One Day at a Time is done airing on Pop next year, CBS—which aired the original One Day at a Time from 1975 to 1984—will show an encore run.