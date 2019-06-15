Hey, O.J. Simpson Is on Twitter Now!

Twitter, the corporation that gives users around the world real time updates about the thoughts of leading intellectuals like Jordan Peterson, Charlie Kirk, and the President of the United States, has added a new voice to their “virtual salon,” and football fans are going to be thrilled: O.J. Simpson is on Twitter now!
The legendary USC running back, Naked Gun star, and Hertz spokesman joined the social media network almost exactly 25 years after the tragic killing of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Although a suspect was tried for the murder, he was ultimately acquitted, and Simpson’s 25 year quest to “pursue as [his] primary goal in life the killer or killers who slaughtered Nicole and Mr. Goldman” has sadly still not produced any likely suspects. It was probably unreasonable to hope that Simpson would have enough time to solve the case while he was battling legal troubles, making a cross-country move, writing a book, battling legal troubles, starring in an acclaimed documentary, getting the prestige tv biopic treatment, and battling legal troubles. But now that things have settled down, he’s joined social media, and we can presumably expect a break in the case soon. Simpson decided to sign up for Twitter because, as he explained in a completely unalarming way, he’s got “a little gettin’ even to do.” Here’s his first tweet:
Sounds like bad news for the real killers!
Here is O.J. Simpson’s complete statement on the subject of “gettin’ even” on Twitter:
Hey, Twitter world, this is yours truly! Now, coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now, there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32, is the only official one. So, it should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin’ even to do. So God bless, take care.