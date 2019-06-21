Nicki Minaj has dropped her new single and its video today. The song, titled “Megatron,” is the artist’s first solo single since her album Queen in last year. The music video for the dance-hall inspired track gives us an idea of what it might be like running into Minaj and her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, at a luxury spa with a nightclub attached. Between all the shots of Minaj drinking, dancing, clubbin’, and hot tubbin’, Minaj also meets up some backup dancers standing around a Lamborghini in an overgrown gas station in the forest.

Despite what the track’s title suggests, the video is not Transformers-themed, the character “Megatron” makes no appearances, and there are no robots present in any of the shots (unless the Lamborghini is a robot in disguise). The title refers to the lyric “they call me Megatron,” which Minaj repeats at the top of the first couple of verses. (She never explains why they call her that.) This is the second Minaj release this week, as the rapper also appeared on Trina’s new Cash Money Millionaires-sampling single, “BAPS.”