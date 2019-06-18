Nick Waterhouse performs live. Studio 360

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Los Angeles–based musician Nick Waterhouse weaves together classic rhythm and blues, jazz, and soul, lending his songs a ’50s- and ’60s-inspired sound. Waterhouse stopped by Studio 360 to tell Kurt Andersen about his self-titled fourth album.

The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ Electro-Vox Recording Studios, which opened in 1936 and has hosted recording sessions for artists like Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, and Henry Mancini among many others. The 11 tracks were recorded and cut on tape.

“It’s not a time machine thing. It’s like the difference between deciding to paint and take photos, and the texture is what is part of my expression,” says Waterhouse. “When something gets that really great magic little harmonic distortion that occurs when you record something on tape—that’s something that is not going to happen much longer. It’s really hard to keep doing it that way, like the supplies and all the equipment and the people who can run it are running out.”

In our studio, Nick Waterhouse was joined by Jessica Wilkes on bass and vocals, Jay Rudolph on drums, Judd Nielsen on piano, Carol Hatchett on backing vocals, Mando Dorame on tenor sax, and Paula Henderson on baritone sax.

You can listen to Nick Waterhouse’s newest album here:

This podcast was produced by Studio 360’s Sandra Lopez-Monsalve.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.