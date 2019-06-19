Pan’s Labyrinth. New Line Cinema

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in July. (All titles expire July 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Bull Durham

The Matrix

Pan’s Labyrinth

The Silence of the Lambs

The Terminator

The Wild Bunch

Good Watch

Chasing Amy

Definitely, Maybe

Doctor Zhivago

East of Eden

Punch-Drunk Love

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Gone Baby Gone (July 12)

The Immigrant (July 14)

American Gangster (July 16)

Smart Watch

Dumb and Dumber



Binge Watch

Pretty Little Liars Seasons 1-7 (July 27)

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale

The Indian in the Cupboard (July 4)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (July 10)

Nostalgia Watch

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Boondock Saints

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

Turner and Hooch

Accent Watch

Blood Diamond

If You’re Bored

Body of Lies

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

The Interview

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (July 2)

Lion (July 9)

Staten Island Summer (July 30)