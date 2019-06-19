Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in July

By

A horned faun and Ivana Baquero.
Pan’s Labyrinth.
New Line Cinema

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in July. (All titles expire July 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch
Bull Durham
The Matrix
Pan’s Labyrinth
The Silence of the Lambs
The Terminator
The Wild Bunch

Good Watch
Chasing Amy
Definitely, Maybe
Doctor Zhivago
East of Eden
Punch-Drunk Love
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
Gone Baby Gone (July 12)
The Immigrant (July 14)
American Gangster (July 16)

Smart Watch
Dumb and Dumber

Binge Watch
Pretty Little Liars Seasons 1-7 (July 27)

Family Watch
Dolphin Tale
The Indian in the Cupboard (July 4)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (July 10)

Nostalgia Watch
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Boondock Saints
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
Turner and Hooch

Accent Watch
Blood Diamond

If You’re Bored
Body of Lies
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
The Interview
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (July 2)
Lion (July 9)
Staten Island Summer (July 30)