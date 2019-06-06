NBC Is Making a Drama About the Early Days of Da Vinci Code Hero Robert Langdon

Oh no! The Louvre! Columbia Pictures

Renowned television network NBC staggered through the vaulted gallery of the Museum of Television. The broadcaster lunged for the nearest unproduced project it could see, an adaptation of The Lost Symbol, a well-known novel by The Da Vinci Code novelist Dan Brown. Partnering with Imagine Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, and Universal Television, the ninety-two-year-old network gave a production commitment to the series, according to influential trade paper Variety, and then NBC collapsed backward in a heap beneath a heaping pile of clichés.

The distinguished network lay for a moment, gasping for breath, breathing in gasps, taking stock. Eminent writer and executive producer Daniel Cerone will write and executive produce. Highly esteemed executive producers Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Francie Calfo, Samie Falvey, and Anna Culp will also be executive producing, but not writing. It crawled out from under the pilot script and scanned the cavernous space for a way out of this ridiculous article.

Only fifteen inches away, outside the confines of the fourth wall, the silhouette of the writer stared at the slowly-growing Slate post. Although he was neither an albino nor a priest, he could probably have used a little more sun and a little less guilt. The pseudo-albino doom-and-gloomster drew the mouse pointer across the screen and aimed it directly at the delete button. “I should not have chosen this conceit.” His accent was not easy to place, because he was typing, not speaking out loud. “No one who wants to know about an NBC adaptation of a Dan Brown novel will be interested in a parody of Dan Brown’s prose, and no one who is interested in a parody of Dan Brown’s prose will be interested in knowing about NBC’s upcoming adaptation of a Dan Brown novel.” The click of a touchpad echoed hollowly through the gallery.

The writer glanced down at the touchpad, almost amused. A misfire. He reached for an external mouse, but then seemed to reconsider, smirking calmly at the calm, smirking sentences that would never be appear on Slate. “My work here is done.”

Then he was gone.

Alone now, NBC staggered to its feet and turned its gaze to the publish button. It was trapped, and the writer was unlikely to keep a local copy of such an ephemeral and mediocre piece of writing. Even so, the great gripping fear that now gripped it was gripping it with a greater grip than the great fear of deletion had ever managed to grip it greatly with.

I must secure advance publicity for the upcoming NBC series based on The Lost Symbol.

Rising painfully to its feet, NBC thought of the television shows which had come before The Lost Symbol … of the mission which they had all been entrusted.

An unbroken chain of promotional opportunities.

Shivering, it pulled itself to its feet.

I must find some way …

It was trapped within an unpublished blog post, and there existed only one button on earth that would allow it to escape. NBC glanced up at the borders of its opulent Word for Mac window. Wincing in pain, the network summoned all of its faculties and strength until it was standing on its own two feet. The desperate task before it, it knew, would require stretching the post’s conceit well beyond coherence, well beyond the fourth wall, beyond entertainment news itself, deep into the realms of mystery and divinity.

Da Vinci … Titian … And this is for real, his name is spelled T-I-T-I-A-N, honest to God … Botticelli …

With a sudden upswelling of reverence, the renowned television network hit the “publish” button.