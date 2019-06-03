Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz to discuss the Warriors’ Game 2 win in the NBA Finals and how Golden State and Toronto are playing such excellent defense. ESPN’s Julie Foudy also joins to talk about how the U.S. and its top competitors are shaping up for the Women’s World Cup. Finally, Ben Lindbergh comes on for a conversation about his book The MVP Machine: How Baseball’s New Nonconformists Are Using Data to Build Better Players.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Kevin Arnovitz on Twitter.

• The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss on Andre Iguodala, curmudgeon and future Hall of Famer.

• ESPN’s Zach Lowe interviewed Draymond Green about what he sees during the game.

• Follow Julie Foudy on Twitter and listen to her podcast, Laughter Permitted.

• A preview of the U.S. roster for the Women’s World Cup and the team’s competition in Group F.

• Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg has refused to play for her national team.

• Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter and buy Lindbergh’s book (co-written with Travis Sawchik) The MVP Machine.

• An excerpt from The MVP Machine, on how the Houston Astros disrupted player development.

• Lindbergh in the Ringer on how a pitch-analysis app is changing baseball.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly saucy red eyes:

Stefan’s saucy red eye: On his spelling bee blog BeeNN, 2014 finalist Jacob Williamson declared that “the bee is broken, and its time is at an end.”

Josh’s saucy red eye: How to sell your aluminum bats for scrap.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Ben Lindbergh continue their conversation about Lindbergh’s book The MVP Machine.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.