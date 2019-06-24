The Investigation will catch you up with the Mueller report with the help of an all-star cast. LawWorks

Haven’t read the Mueller report yet? You’re not alone. For those interested in reading the 448-page document but just don’t have the time or attention span for that kind of thing, LawWorks, an organization that aims to educate the public on “the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our judicial institutions,” has your back.

Tonight, the group will be streaming a live tele-play of the report titled The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts. According to Law Works the “live play,” written by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Robert Schenkkan, well be “ripped from the pages of the Mueller Report” and feature star studded cast. The project, produced by Walt Disney progeny Susan Disney Lord, Abigail and Timothy Disney, and presented by LawWorks, has attracted participation from Annette Bening, John Lithgow, Mark Hamill, Zachary Quinto, plus the Seinfeld mini-reunion of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, and many more. For those already familiar with the report, why not tune in just to see how well this national tragedy translates into entertainment as we’ll no doubt be reliving this through tv and film for the rest of our lives.

The Investigation will stream live tonight at 9 p.m. EDT on Law Works’ website.