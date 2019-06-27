Studio 360

Los Espookys, Stonewall on Film, and Mistaking “Multiple Discoveries” for Stolen Ideas

Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega of Los Espookys, what Hollywood gets wrong about Stonewall, and when two artists independently come up with the same original-seeming idea.

Ana Fabrega in HBO’s Los Espookys, the 2015 movie Stonewall, and the new movie Yesterday.
Photos by Jennifer Clasen/HBO, AF archive/Alamy Stock Photo, and Universal Pictures

Kurt Andersen talks with Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega—two of the co-creators, writers, producers, and stars of the new HBO series Los Espookys. Gauging how films have shaped—and skewed—our understanding of the Stonewall uprising, with Mark Segal, who participated in the riots, and Jude Dry, a film and television critic at IndieWire. And the phenomenon of “multiple discovery,” when artists come up with the same idea independently but tend to suspect their idea was stolen.

