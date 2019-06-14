Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: Late Night

Dana Stevens, Inkoo Kang, and Sam Adams spoil Late Night.

By

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens, Inkoo Kang, and Sam Adams spoil Late Night. What do they make of the movie’s take on “diversity hires”? What happened to Hugh Dancy’s character? What about that Slate name check? You can read Sam’s review here and Inkoo’s review here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.
Engineering by Merritt Jacob.

Comedy Late Night Movies Podcasts