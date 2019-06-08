Kawhi Leonard on What a Raptors Win Would Mean for Canada: “I Don’t Know”

Kawhi Leonard reading stats on the bench at Scotiabank Arena on October 5, 2018. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

For 23 years of their 24-year existence, the Toronto Raptors rarely gave their fans much to celebrate. Torontonians nevertheless flocked to “Jurassic Park,” the team’s outdoor viewing area, and repeatedly braved nippy Ontario springs to watch their beloved dinos fall short in the playoffs. This season is far different, however, and it is all thanks to Kawhi Leonard. The star forward led his team to a comprehensive 105-92 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday, and the Raptors are now just one victory away from an NBA title.

Toronto traded for Leonard last summer knowing full well that it could be a one-season rental, but it has already proved to be one of the shrewdest moves in recent NBA history. Even if they blow a 3-1 lead (has that ever happened in the Finals before? Perhaps it’s worth checking…) and Leonard flees to warmer climes this offseason, the former San Antonio Spur has already solidified himself as a Canadian sports legend. When a reporter asked Leonard after Game 4 about what a championship would mean for the country, the superstar responded with an answer befitting a national hero.

"Kawhi what do you think this will mean to Canada"



Kawhi: I'm really not sure, I guess you'll really have to ask somebody on the street 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z8CcIf64Ug — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 8, 2019

In fairness to Kawhi, the video above doesn’t include his entire response, which you can watch in full here. His concluding thoughts: “I don’t know. We’ll see.” If the Raptors win Game 5 on Monday, those words will soon be engraved into the granite plinth of his statue outside Parliament in Ottawa.