John Cameron Mitchell, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, and a Doom Metal Schoolteacher

John Cameron Mitchell’s podcast musical about a cancer patient, Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s tragically funny novel about divorce, and how Steve Von Till balances being a metal guitarist in Neurosis and an elementary school teacher.

Journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner talks with Kurt Andersen about her first novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble, a book about divorce that has both humor and bite. John Cameron Mitchell was behind the punk musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and his latest project is Anthem: Homunculus, a podcast musical. Mitchell and composer Bryan Weller perform music from the podcast in our studio. And our latest installment of Day Jobs features Steve Von Till, guitarist for the post-metal band Neurosis, who has a decidedly more subdued career—as an elementary school teacher.

