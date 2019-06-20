John Cameron Mitchell, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, and Neurosis’ Steve Von Till. Allstar Picture Library/Alamy Stock Photo, Erik Tanner, Maija Lahtinen

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner talks with Kurt Andersen about her first novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble, a book about divorce that has both humor and bite. John Cameron Mitchell was behind the punk musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and his latest project is Anthem: Homunculus, a podcast musical. Mitchell and composer Bryan Weller perform music from the podcast in our studio. And our latest installment of Day Jobs features Steve Von Till, guitarist for the post-metal band Neurosis, who has a decidedly more subdued career—as an elementary school teacher.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.