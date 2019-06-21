Jill Soloway speaks at the 10th annual Women in the World Summit on April 11 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/Getty Images

Red Sonja, which was put on hold following rape allegations against director Bryan Singer, has a new and surprising director on board: Jill Soloway. Soloway is no stranger to carrying on projects after scandal. In 2018, the lead on her show Transparent was dropped in the wake of harassment claims against him. With Transparent ending this Fall in a musical finale, the director told Deadline that “exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.” The report notes that since Red Sonja does not have a script or a cast, it is likely that Soloway, who directed the movie Afternoon Delight before turning to streaming TV with Transparent and I Love Dick, would direct another feature film first.

Millennium has been developing Red Sonja, based on the novels by Conan the Barbarian’s Robert E. Howard (and adapted for Marvel Comics in the early 1970s) for over 10 years, initially trying to make the film with Robert Rodriguez in 2008. This will be the first Red Sonja film since Brigitte Nielsen played her opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1985.