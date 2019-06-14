Get More Hit Parade Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hit Parade Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hit Parade via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Think you know music? Hit Parade, the music history podcast from Slate, is back with a new episode of The Bridge.

In this monthly mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by T.J. Raphael, senior producer of the Slate Podcast Network. Together, they quiz one listener contestant with some music trivia. The player also has the opportunity to turn the tables: They get a chance to try to stump Molanphy, a music journalist for the past 25 years, with one of their own trivia questions.

Chris is also joined by Elizabeth Craft, an assistant professor of musicology at the University of Utah. Her research focuses on musical theater from the early 20th century to the present; she’s published pieces on the musicals of Lin-Manuel Miranda, including a recent article on the politics and political reception of Hamilton, and she’s currently working on a book on Broadway legend George M. Cohan.

If you’d like to be a contestant on an upcoming show, sign up for a Slate Plus membership and then enter as a contestant here. You can also enter if you’re already a Slate Plus member.

Want your question featured in an upcoming show? Email a voice memo to hitparade@slate.com.

Podcast production by T.J. Raphael.