T minus four(ish?) months before the launch of Apple’s forthcoming streaming service TV+, the tech giant would like everyone to know that it is officially time to start the countdown. After many moons, Apple has finally released an actual trailer, full of actual footage, of one of its actual series: veteran showrunner Ronald D. Moore’s space drama For All Mankind, the title of which, we presume, just so happens to double as the service’s target audience.

Premiering this fall, For All Mankind imagines a world in which Russia beat the U.S. to the moon landing, prolonging the global space race. And by the looks of the trailer, it’s just the sort of in-your-face prestige content we’d expect from Apple: ambitious in scope and story, stamped with a first-rate industry name, and visually spectacular to boot.

The series is just one on a long list of projects that Apple has announced for its new platform, which also includes original programming from the likes of Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, and Oprah Winfrey. Sounds like a blast—but because the service has been annoyingly reticent to share details, we’ll have to wait for its sometime-this-fall debut to see for sure.