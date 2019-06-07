Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring a goal against Belgium during an April match. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images.

Cord-cutting soccer fans have plenty of options for watching the FIFA Women’s World Cup over the next month.

In the U.S., Fox, FS1, and FS2 will be broadcasting the games, which are available on a number of online streaming services. Sling TV’s Blue plan hosts the channels and costs $15 for the first month, and $25 for every month after. Fubo TV, which also has all three channels, offers a seven-day free trial and then costs $54.99 per month. Other major online streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now also have most of the channels in their main bundles.

Telemundo and Universo will be airing the games with Spanish-language commentary and should be available on most online TV platforms.

Fans with live TV devices like Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV have access to the Fox sports channels. The Fox Sports Go app will also allow people to stream the games on their portable devices given that they have the right TV providers.

The Miami Herald has put together a helpful guide listing the games and what channels they will be available on. The U.S. team is set to play Thailand on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT, Chile on June 16 at noon EDT, and Sweden on June 20 at 3 p.m. EDT. All three games will be available on Fox and Telemundo.