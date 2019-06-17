Taylor Swift is back and wants us to know she has gay friends. UMG

Taylor Swift released the video for her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” on Monday morning. The video declines to shed any more light on the vague commitment to LGBTQ allyship expressed in the single, but its vibrant visuals and parade of fun celebrity cameos are almost enough to distract from that. The video follows Swift around a candy-colored trailer park that is just packed with queer media personalities and celebrities. Check it out here:

Wow! Certainly the video’s a lot of fun. But I still have some lingering questions: Why did Taylor burn that trailer? Why did they waste all that food? What is Taylor Swift trying to say exactly about her relationship with the LGBTQ community? Do you think those protesters were anti-gay, or were they just mad that Taylor and all of her friends were gentrifying their trailer park?

The implications of this video are just begging to be interrogated. But first, let’s figure out who was in it. Here’s a breakdown of all the celebrity cameos we could identify in the video:

Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox UMG

Model and reality star Chester Lockhart UMG

Hayley Kiyoko shows off her archery skills. UMG

Pose star and Broadway legend Billy Porter UMG

RuPaul tempts his queens with a crown. UMG