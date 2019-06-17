Brow Beat

Who’s Who in “You Need to Calm Down”

All 30 cameos in Taylor Swift’s new video, identified.

By

Taylor Swift holds a drink.
Taylor Swift is back and wants us to know she has gay friends.
Taylor Swift released the video for her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” on Monday morning. The video declines to shed any more light on the vague commitment to LGBTQ allyship expressed in the single, but its vibrant visuals and parade of fun celebrity cameos are almost enough to distract from that. The video follows Swift around a candy-colored trailer park that is just packed with queer media personalities and celebrities. Check it out here:

Wow! Certainly the video’s a lot of fun. But I still have some lingering questions: Why did Taylor burn that trailer? Why did they waste all that food? What is Taylor Swift trying to say exactly about her relationship with the LGBTQ community? Do you think those protesters were anti-gay, or were they just mad that Taylor and all of her friends were gentrifying their trailer park?

The implications of this video are just begging to be interrogated. But first, let’s figure out who was in it. Here’s a breakdown of all the celebrity cameos we could identify in the video:

Dexter Mayfield douses himself
Choreographer and dancer Dexter Mayfield (right).
Hannah Hart lifts boombox
Food personality Hannah Hart.
Laverne Cox waves at her neighbor.
Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox.
Chester Lockhart shoots a jealous expression.
Model and reality star Chester Lockhart.
Todrick Hall walks beside his girl, Tay.
The multitalented Todrick Hall.
Hayley Kiyoko readies her bow.
Hayley Kiyoko shows off her archery skills.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are married by Ciara.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita getting married by Ciara.
Tan France holds a tea kettle.
Tan France of Queer Eye.
Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall drinking tea with Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown.
Swift and Todrick Hall having a tea party with Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown.
Adam Rippon serves snow cones.
Adam Rippon serves Sno-Cones.
Adam Lambert gives Ellen DeGeneres a tattoo.
Adam Lambert gives Ellen DeGeneres a tattoo.
Billy Porter mean mugs the camera while wearing a "gown."
Pose star and Broadway legend Billy Porter.
Cast of past Drag Race seasons line the stage.
Celebrity drag queens from left to right: Tatiana, Trinity “the Tuck” Taylor, Delta Work, Trinity K. Bonet, Jadie Jolie, Adore Delano, Riley Knoxx, A’keria C. Davenport .
RuPaul tempts a line of drag queens with a crown.
RuPaul tempts his queens with a crown.
Katy Perry looking shocked while dressed as a burger.
Katy Perry, dressed as—what else?—a cheeseburger.
Painting of the Stone Wall Inn.
The Stonewall Inn, as painted by …
Ryan Reynolds with a paint brush in his mouth.
Gin entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds.
