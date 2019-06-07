Live at Politics and Prose

The Apology

Playwright and activist Eve Ensler imagines the apology she never received in her powerful new memoir.

By

Listen to Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Eve Ensler discusses her book, The Apology, at Politics and Prose.

You can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.

Books Podcasts