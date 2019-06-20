Pixar Announces Another (Non-Sequel!) Movie for 2020

Pixar Animation Studios/The Walt Disney Company

With the release of Toy Story 4 imminent, Pixar Animation Studios is already looking ahead to their next project. Prepared to hit theaters in June 2020, Soul promises to “discover the answers to life’s most important questions,” according to a Twitter post Wednesday. The movie will be directed by Pete Docter, whose credits include Up and Inside Out, and will be produced by Dana Murray, who was nominated for an Oscar for the Pixar short Lou.

One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions. Disney & Pixar’s “Soul” arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/SugTIzbeVp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 19, 2019

”Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you…YOU?” asks the movie’s expanded description, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Before Soul, Pixar will release Onward, its first original film since 2017’s Coco. The movie will reunite Avengers Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elves looking for their father. Pixar president Jim Morris said in 2016 that after this batch of sequels culminating in Toy Story 4, audiences shouldn’t expect to see any more for a while as the studio goes back to its roots making original content.

“Most studios jump on doing a sequel as soon as they have a successful film, but our business model is a filmmaker model, and we don’t make a sequel unless the director of the original film has an idea that they like and are willing to go forward on,” Morris told Entertainment Weekly. “A sequel in some regards is even harder [than the original] because you’ve got this defined world which, on the one hand, is a leg up, and on the other hand has expectations that you can’t disappoint on.”