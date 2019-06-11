Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Deadwood creator David Milch. Francis Specker/Alamy Stock Photo

Thirteen years after its abrupt cancellation, David Milch’s masterwork—the violent Western drama Deadwood—finally has an ending. The show’s two-hour finale, Deadwood: The Movie, aired on May 31.

To commemorate Deadwood and its long-awaited conclusion, Kurt Andersen revisits his 2006 conversation with the show’s creator, David Milch. They discuss the show’s reprobate cast of characters and their florid, profane dialogue. “I did a lot of research,” Milch says. “Everyone without exception said that in the mining camps, the language was of an unrelieved coarseness and obscenity.”

