Deadwood Creator David Milch on Swearing and Swearengen

“There are no rules out here. Do not expect to be treated with a complicated civility.”

David Milch.
Deadwood creator David Milch.
Francis Specker/Alamy Stock Photo

Thirteen years after its abrupt cancellation, David Milch’s masterwork—the violent Western drama Deadwood—finally has an ending. The show’s two-hour finale, Deadwood: The Movie, aired on May 31.

To commemorate Deadwood and its long-awaited conclusion, Kurt Andersen revisits his 2006 conversation with the show’s creator, David Milch. They discuss the show’s reprobate cast of characters and their florid, profane dialogue. “I did a lot of research,” Milch says. “Everyone without exception said that in the mining camps, the language was of an unrelieved coarseness and obscenity.”

This podcast was produced by Studio 360.

