Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 558 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, Sam Adams, and Inkoo Kang with the audio player below.

On Slate Plus, the hosts discuss their biggest cultural blindspots.

This week, Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman joins Dana and Steve to talk Rocketman, the new Taron Egerton–led film about the life of Elton John. It puts a fresh spin on familiar rock star biopic tropes, but what gets lost in forcing his story to fit that formula? Next, the hosts discuss the HBO miniseries Chernobyl with TV editor Sam Adams, unpacking its approach to the science and history underpinning the disaster. Finally, the gabbers are joined by Inkoo Kang to discuss Running From Cops, a riveting (and alarming) investigative podcast about how the reality TV show Cops has shaped our perception of policing in America.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman

• “I Want Love” by Elton John

• “Rocketman Doesn’t Break Ground, but It Does Kick Up Dust in Sparkly Heels” by Jeffrey Bloomer in Slate

• Craig Mazin’s Chernobyl

• “The Creator of Chernobyl on Viewers Taking Away the Wrong Lessons” by Sam Adams in Slate

• The Hangover Part II

• Dan Taberski’s Running From Cops

• “A New Investigative Podcast About Cops Proves We Underestimate Reality TV at Our Peril” by Inkoo Kang in Slate

• Cops

Endorsements

Dana: Svetlana Alexievich’s Voices from Chernobyl: The Oral History of a Nuclear Disaster and the end of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Steve: Lillian Smith’s Killers of the Dream

Outro: “Neon Raceway” by Elfl

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

