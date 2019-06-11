Cuba Gooding Jr. Under Investigation for Allegedly Groping a Woman in a Manhattan Bar

Cuba Gooding Jr. at the Rocketman premiere. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The NYPD Special Victims Unit is investigating allegations that actor Cuba Gooding Jr groped a woman in a bar in midtown Manhattan, People reports. Page Six first reported the incident, which allegedly occurred at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge above Marriot’s Moxy Times Square hotel.

Gooding’s accuser, a thirty-year-old woman, called 911 at around 1:00 on Monday morning to tell police that the Academy-Award-winning actor, who she described as “highly intoxicated,” grabbed her breast, then got into an argument about the alleged unwanted touching that got heated enough for security to get involved. Gooding was filmed leaving the bar shortly after the alleged incident, which took place around 9:00, and TMZ has posted video showing Gooding in what appears to be heated conversation with two women at the bar that night. (They also have footage of him belting out Journey’s “Faithfully.”)

According to People, NYPD detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit are seeking to question Gooding about the alleged forcible touching. No arrests have been made and neither Gooding nor his representatives have commented on the allegations.