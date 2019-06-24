Watch Cardi B’s Scorching Performance of “Clout” and “Press” at the BET Awards

Cardi B performing. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In her verse on Offset’s “Clout,” Cardi B accuses people of “using [her] name for clickbait.” I haven’t felt like a songwriter really articulated what I was all about since “Dare to Be Stupid,” so I think the thing to do here is cut the blathering short for once and just post Cardi B’s excellent performance of “Clout” and “Press” from Sunday night’s BET Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

Sometimes music—even a single line of a song—catches you off guard, touches your soul unexpectedly, and makes you feel a little less alone, just by letting you know that someone else out there understands what you’re going through. Thank you, Cardi B!