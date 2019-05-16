Studio 360

Why Werner Herzog Loves Cat Videos

The director on Meeting Gorbachev, “When Doves Cry” at 35, and directing TV comedy.

Kurt Andersen talks with filmmaker Werner Herzog about his latest documentary, Meeting Gorbachev, his unusual approach to narrating documentaries, and their mutual obsession with cat videos. One of the busiest directors of TV comedy, Beth McCarthy-Miller, tells Kurt how she has gone about directing Saturday Night Live, sitcoms, and the notorious Super Bowl halftime show that popularized the term “wardrobe malfunction.” And 35 years ago, Prince went from a popular musician to a phenomenon with the release of “When Doves Cry” and the movie he wrote it for, Purple Rain. Two members of Prince’s band, Wendy Melvoin and Matt “Doctor” Fink, as well as music journalist and author Alan Light, tell the story of that remarkable song.

