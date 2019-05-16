Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with filmmaker Werner Herzog about his latest documentary, Meeting Gorbachev, his unusual approach to narrating documentaries, and their mutual obsession with cat videos. One of the busiest directors of TV comedy, Beth McCarthy-Miller, tells Kurt how she has gone about directing Saturday Night Live, sitcoms, and the notorious Super Bowl halftime show that popularized the term “wardrobe malfunction.” And 35 years ago, Prince went from a popular musician to a phenomenon with the release of “When Doves Cry” and the movie he wrote it for, Purple Rain. Two members of Prince’s band, Wendy Melvoin and Matt “Doctor” Fink, as well as music journalist and author Alan Light, tell the story of that remarkable song.

