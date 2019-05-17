Werner Herzog Narrates a Kooky Cat Video

One of German filmmaker Werner Herzog’s most memorable films is the 2005 documentary Grizzly Man, about the grizzly bear activist Timothy Treadwell, whose passion became his undoing when he was killed by one.

Herzog himself, it turns out, is drawn to a different kind of furry, ferocious creature: He’s a cat lover. It might come as a surprise that although Herzog is an auteur, he is obsessed with a somewhat less ambitious visual form, the YouTube cat video, as he reveals in the latest episode of Studio 360 (which along with being a public-radio show is a Slate podcast). In the video above, Herzog uses his famed narration style to describe a cat video by Sarper Duman.

In the full interview with host Kurt Andersen, Herzog also talks about his latest movie Meeting Gorbachev, explains his approach to narration, and responds to a Herzog parody by Paul F. Tompkins.

Listen to their conversation below in the first segment of this episode of Studio 360 podcast. You can subscribe to the show on Apple podcasts.

Studio 360 is a Peabody Award–winning show from Public Radio International.