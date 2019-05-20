Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Ethan Strauss to talk about the Golden State Warriors without Kevin Durant and the New Orleans Pelicans with Zion Williamson. John Urschel then joins the show to discuss his book Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football. Finally, Louisa Thomas assesses the enigmatic, temperamental tennis player Nick Kyrgios.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly paper clips:

Josh’s paper clip: In praise of old people who make lots of free throws.

Stefan’s paper clip: Tony Snetro is the dean of old-man-softball players.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and John Urschel talk about The Blind Side and Urschel’s math heroes.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.