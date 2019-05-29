Ansel Elgort Mourns His Mother in The Goldfinch Trailer

In The Goldfinch, Ansel Elgort stars as Theo Decker, a bespectacled boy reeling from the untimely loss of his mother. She died when he was just 13, in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art where she’d brought him to behold a little Dutch painting called, of course, “The Goldfinch.” Directed by Brooklyn helmer John Crowley, the buzzy film was adapted from Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, and if Elgort’s brutally depressing voiceover in the trailer is any indication, the movie will follow in the novel’s heartbreaking first-person footsteps.

Stretching from New York to Amsterdam to Las Vegas over multiple time periods, the story follows Theo as he drifts into adulthood with mournful memories of his mother and secrets surrounding a certain MET souvenir in tow. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Nicole Kidman, who will be reprising her role as token supportive mother figure, as well as a taste of the stunning razor-edged cinematography we can expect from Oscar-winner Roger Deakins. See the film in theaters and, most likely, aggressive Oscar campaigns this fall.

