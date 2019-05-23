Brow Beat

Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Says “Hasta La Visa, Baby” to Those Awful Sequels, Reboots

By

James Cameron promises that the new Terminator movie will not be bogged down by the oppressive badness of the sequels and reboot. Instead, the Cameron-produced Terminator: Dark Fate will continue the story that began in the first two Terminator movies, and a new trailer teases much derring-do by a bazooka-toting Linda Hamilton. Mackenzie Davis also takes a lead role this time around while Arnold Schwarzenegger is around long enough to solemnly opens a door.

Will the movie represent a return to form for the disgraced franchise? With three rad women at its forefront, there may be hope yet. “We’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse,” Cameron assured The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017. In this timeline, it seems, we can expect car chases, slo-mo explosions, and an eerie, downtempo riff on a popular song.

Movies Trailers