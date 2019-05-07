Seth Meyers Investigates Trump’s Friendly Phone Call With Putin

In the wake of the Mueller Report release, President Trump has staged an “unprecedented stand-off with Congress,” said Late Night host Seth Meyers. That seems like an odd time for Trump to brag about his rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin—but late last week, that’s just what Trump did, announcing that he and Putin shared a pleasant hour-long phone call.

Taking a closer look at the call, Meyers said that he was particularly perturbed by Trump’s claim that Putin “sort of smiled” as the pair discussed election meddling issues detailed in the Mueller Report. “How did you know he was smiling?” Meyers asked. “Did you try to call him and accidentally hit the FaceTime button, grandpa?” Then again, grinning at Trump isn’t out of character for the ordinarily stern Russian president: “When he sees Trump, he lights up like he just heard there was a sale on poison,” Meyers said.

Meyers also analyzed Trump’s weekend tweets objecting to Mueller testifying before Congress, in which Trump demanded “no redos for the Dems.” “I thought you said Mueller exonerated you—why don’t you want him to testify?” Meyers asked, before answering in a Trump impersonation, “‘I’m afraid he’ll make me look too innocent. I have to maintain some of my criminal mystique.’”

