The National Rifle Association is on shaky ground, and it’s making Full Frontal host Samantha Bee very happy. Recent weeks have seen a bitter power struggle between, per Bee, “two gun baby crypt keepers”: longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre—the guy who, after the Sandy Hook shooting, advocated for armed officers in every school—and Oliver North, the recently ousted NRA president. The men’s public feud found LaPierre accusing North of trying to blackmail him and leak hurtful information, like a sexual harassment charge against a staff member and LaPierre’s habit of spending big on his wardrobe. “Did he take all his guns into a Men’s Wearhouse and demand they sell him 300 of the same suit?” Bee wondered.

It doesn’t help that the NRA has been hemorrhaging money on its ad agency, Ackerman McQueen (or Ack-Mac), the company behind inspired ventures like the specialty online network NRA TV, which in Bee’s words offers “not just gun porn, but every right-wing smear, conspiracy, and lie.” Adding to the NRA’s money woes is New York authorities’ investigation into the group’s alleged shady financial dealings, which could put its tax-exempt status in jeopardy. “The NRA could cease to exist? Don’t make me cream my jeans on national television,” Bee said in response to the news. But despite the maelstrom, Bee isn’t letting herself get too excited just yet: “The NRA is a lot like measles—whenever we think it’ll go away and stop killing people, some idiot brings it back.”

